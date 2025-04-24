Industry Golf Tourney Set For Just Ahead Of InfoComm

April 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

If you are going to InfoComm in June, and play golf, an increasingly formalized outing is back on for people in the digital signage ecosystem.

Industry veteran Kevin Cosbey is again organizing a golf day just head of a big trade show or industry event – with the 2nd Annual Velasea + Snap Install, Inc. Golf Tournament set for June 10th (which is a Tuesday) in Orlando.

It is at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee, with 7 am breakfast and heck-in and a Shotgun Start (golfers know what that is) at 8:30. Golf, breakfast, lunch, drinks, rentals, and prizes are all included, and Cosbey and Snap have lined up a pile of sponsors. A breakfast start kinda sorta dodges the ghastly heat and humidity at that time of year in central Florida, but only kinda sorta.

Spots are limited, so to secure your place reach out to Kevin: kevin.cosbey@velasea.com