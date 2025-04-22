E Ink’s Premium, Richer-Color Spectra 6 Displays Coming By End Of Year As 75-Inch Poster Replacements

April 22, 2025 by Dave Haynes

E-paper manufacturer E Ink has now formally announced a large form-factor version of its premium color digital poster product – a 75-inch Spectra 6 display module that will be available as test samples to its third-party partners before the end of 2025.

The Taiwan-based manufacturer had started showing, through partners like DynaScan, a 75-inch Kaleido 3 at ISE, back in early February. The differences between that version and the Spectra are visual quality (Spectra has FAR richer color support because of the underlying technology) and application, with Kaleido capable of being used outdoors while Spectra 6 has a more narrowed operating temperature range of 0-50 degree Celsius (meaning outdoors isn’t happening anyplace where it gets even cold-ish).

The other notable difference will likely be cost – which is not spelled out in the E Ink announcement, but will be eye-watering. E Ink says it expects to gradually get costs down to less than 1.5X to 2X of competing LCDs of the same dimensions, but for now, their products tend to be many multiples of more conventional displays. Energy savings compensate for the cost delta, but nowhere near entirely.

From PR:

“Our new 75” Spectra 6 display marks a significant milestone in E Ink’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable digital signage,” says Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “By combining a highly saturated, full-color ePaper experience with extreme energy efficiency, we’re giving advertisers, brands and retailers an innovative way to engage customers while reducing their environmental impact. We’re excited to see how partners will harness this technology to transform indoor digital advertising applications.”

The 75” Spectra 6 modules can be equipped with E Ink Ripple, the next-generation waveform and algorithm architecture that enables smoother display updates and expands color options. The newest waveform transitions can increase dwell time from customers and engagement for advertisements.

Applications and use cases include advertisements, information displays and wayfinding signage, as well as corporate and retail branding exhibits. The larger form factor helps drive engagement and enhances communication via vivid color ePaper displays. Key features of E Ink Spectra 6 modules include:

Rich, vivid colors for commercial displays

Extreme energy efficiency with an operating temperature ranging from 0-50 °C

Optimizing space utility by transforming static poster spaces into dynamic displays, enabling effortless and energy-efficient content updates without manual intervention.

While outdoor advertising is an obvious and high-demand application for large-format color e-paper displays, there is a big addressable market for printed material used indoors that, at least in visual performance, is better met by Spectra because of its color support. A big-spending brand that is persnickety about color accuracy and overall performance would have issues with Kaleido – which has a color filter that mutes visuals. Spectra 6 uses different technology that allows direct viewing of colors, without a filter.

That stated, there may also be some brands who won’t like the seams. You can see in images the 75-inch Spectra 6 is six tiled modules – so a bit like how LED walls are built. The seams are indisputably minimal, but they are there.

