Shenzhen’s CEOLED Display Makes Pitch For A 55-Inch Transparent OLED Kiosk

April 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Shenzhen specialty firm CEOLED Display has made its main focus the hard slog of pushing pricey transparent OLED displays in a variety of configurations as commercial screen alternatives to more conventional and less costly product types like LCD. Now it has started marketing a transparent OLED-based kiosk with a 55-inch screen.

The push on this is that this is well suited to use-cases like retail and exhibit halls. It is super-skinny ‘cuz its OLED, lacks visual bulk because of the transparency, and has a slot for a Windows-based PC and a built-in printer. It can support touch (but that would mean fingerprints).

No idea on cost but not cheap – tariffs or not.

It’s a nice-looking unit but the two big questions are:

Is an interactive unit that large necessary?

What would transparency add to the experience?

I’m not convinced transparent OLED has much of a market competing successfully against much lower cost LCD options when transparency is just an interesting design element, but there is likely some runway for projects in which things like glass dividers at ticketing and information counters can instead use transparent OLED and facilitate real-time translation to bridge language gaps.