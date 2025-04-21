Fuel Retailer DOOH Network GSTV Has New Private Equity Owners

April 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Fuel retailer-focused DOOH network GSTV has changed owners, with MidOcean Partners picking up control from another PE firm, Rockbridge Growth Equity, which will hag on to a minority stake in the Detroit company.

GSTV is one of the larger DOOH networks out there, with screens at pumps at some 29,000 fuel retailers in the U.S.

Rockbridge bought the company back in 2014. It is backed by billionaire Dan Gilbert.

“Rockbridge has been a strong partner to GSTV over the years, and we are proud of the accomplishments we achieved together,” says Sean McCaffrey, CEO of GSTV. “We are excited for the future and working together with MidOcean and Rockbridge on new initiatives.”