Ticketing Starts (And Likely Ends) Tomorrow For XUSC Mixer At InfoComm

April 15, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Several emails have been coming in asking about plans for a Sixteen:Nine Mixer at InfoComm, including sponsorship requests, but I am both sorry and happy to report that there are no plans for a mixer in Orlando.

Sorry because people enjoy them. Happy because planning and executing mixers is a pile of work.

But there is an excellent alternative available – an OpenEye Global-organized XUSC event called Pixels In Paradise. Bryan Meszaros has been steadily increasing the number of industry cocktail parties and last year at InfoComm we co-hosted a mixer. This year he is doing it on his own and registration starts (and probably ends) tomorrow.

Pixels in Paradise is coming to InfoComm on June 12, and yes—it’s exactly the kind of ‘80s-inspired, palm-tree-filled, kick-rocking night you need on your calendar.

June 12th is the Thursday night, after day 2 of the exhibit hall.

We’re teaming up with AVIXA TV for a fun red-carpet experience to spotlight the bold fits, fresh ideas, and digital signage legends in full throwback glory. Tropical cocktails, retro vibes, and real conversations? You already know.

It’s all going down at the Palm Tree Club, just steps from the convention center.

Tickets drop on April 16 at Noon EST.

Palm Tree Club is in the Pointe Orlando complex on I Drive – walkable but a bit of a hump from the convention hall.

Bryan appears to have all his sponsors lined up but he’d be the guy to ask if there are any remaining opportunities.

I have also been asked numerous times if I am going to InfoComm.

Nope.

Ask pretty much any Canadian and he or she will explain why they’re not traveling into the U.S. anytime soon, unless work mandates that. It’s unfortunate, but we live in exceptionally weird times.