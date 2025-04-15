AUO Showcasing New Kind Of Energy-Sipping LCD, And Two-Sided Transparent MicroLED, At Touch Taiwan

April 15, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Probably the biggest vendor at Touch Taiwan this week in Guess Where is AUO, the giant white-label display manufacturer that has its main office about an hour south of Taipei.

The company has pushed out an advancer piece talking about stand highlights, and the two that seem most interesting involve a new kind of energy-sipping LCD and a two-side microLED display.

From that PR:

By removing the need for color filters, Field Sequential Color LCD (FSC-LCD) triples the backlight use rate, assuring low energy consumption, in contrast to ordinary LCDs that have a high energy consumption. Based on this innovative, green technology, AUO has developed the world’s first* large-sized, high-resolution, energy-efficient and wide-color-gamut 65-inch 8K FSC LCD.

The asterisks above and below are AUO’s version of “as far was we know” …

Leveraging novel liquid crystal materials, it is powered by an ultra-high refresh rate, active RGB LED backlight technology and an AI-optimized algorithm to achieve low color break-up and superior color gamut resolving image flicker and visual fatigue experienced in previous-generation FSC displays.

In addition to providing better display effects, AUO’s FSC LCD is expected to contribute to digital and low-carbon transition by consuming less power as it becomes bigger, compared to other displays of the same dimensions.

A lot of that is stuff only display nerds will fully grasp, but the main takeaway would seem to be realizing rich, bright color performance without requiring the same power as more conventional flat panels.

AUO is also showing the world’s thinnest* and first-of-its-kind 17.3-inch dual-sided transparent Micro LED display. The suggested use cases include “interactive, first-class cabin interfaces that facilitate seamless communication between passengers and flight attendants via real-time translation on a transparent screen.”

The display also has use in commercial advertising, home decoration, points of sales and many other fields where the display can increase tech and style while also transmitting information.

Super-premium airline cabins seems a REALLY limited use case, but I do think there is a lot of runway for real-time translation at ticketing and information counters that see piles of people coming at staff and wanting/needing to converse in incompatible languages. This has already been put in use in mass transport systems in Japan and Korea. The challenge is getting the price down on the displays.

AUO can be a little twitchy when it comes to mentioning who buys and re-badges their display tech, and while it is pretty well known that Samsung’s The Wall microLED products are AUO, that’s not always publicly stated.

But for the show this week, AUO is saying its showcase will include MicroLED products created, for the first time, in partnership with customers, such as: a collaborative 127-inch TV made of the world’s largest* single module 42-inch Micro LED displays developed by AUO with a display brightness of up to 1000 nits.