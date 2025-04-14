The Digital Signage Ecosystem Has At Least 1,200 Companies, New Directory Suggests

April 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I have gone down the path two or three times of trying to build up a database of all of the companies in the digital signage ecosystem, starting with grand plans but then getting distracted and leaving the things dormant.

So I was pleased and impressed to read of a directory with some 1,200 validated entries that starts to list and categorize the business around the world.

Industry veteran Raphael Languebien has had some spare time as he’s between positions, so he scouts entries and updates a circa 2025 database whenever he can. “Believe it or not, I’ve checked all the 1,200-plus websites manually, to categorize them carefully,” Languebien tells me, “but at least I’ve developed a skill to identify in a short time what a company is about.”

Note: the illustration at the top does not represent who this directory looks, but a screen grab below of the real thing definitely tilts to function more than form.

Taipei-based Languebien says he has ideas on how to beef up and expand the directory, but the initial job remains identifying companies and doing the basics of sorting out what they offer. I know my friends at invidis in Munich have some sort of internal database that lists 3,000 plus companies. It has always been a bit nutty how many companies – especially software developers – are active in what is a relatively small business sector.

Languebien lays out the rationale and basics of the directory on the main page:

A few months ago I realized that a single place that lists any companies involved in the digital signage industry around the world does not exist (?). So, the goal of this directly is to do just that. This directory is made only by me & it reflects my own view. I did my best to categorize each company by looking at their websites & what I know. I listed companies involved in the AV world, Self-Service Kiosks, Retail Media, Workspace as well, since Digital Signage companies are involved in these spaces too. There’s 11 categories as follow: Press, Distri, SI, DA, SW, HW, Display, Touch, LED, ePaper, Workspace. No end-users are listed I did not list companies in the POS (Point-of-Sales) area unless they talk about Digital Signage / Kiosk. The “Keyword” column is meant to define a bit better – again, in my view – a company’s category. There’s many different keywords but what we find the most are: CMS, AV, Kiosk, CV/AM, RDM, DOOH (full list on the Keyword page). Some companies can be in multiple categories, for i.e. a System Integrator having its own Software. A company is mentioned only once based on its HQ location even though they have others main offices around the world. If a company has changed name, its previous name will be between [] If a company/website belong to an other company, it will be mentioned between () Unfortunately with the current tool I’m using, I’m limited to 500 rows / table. Hence the separation into 4 “weird” regions to fit everything. Feel free to reach out through my LinkedIn if you have any comment, remark etc …

My initial comments – I’m not sure what the ACQUISITION entries mean, as in companies these ones have acquired? Or something else? I’ve love to know ownership, years in business, headcount, key vertical markets, etc etc.

But this is a start, and useful!