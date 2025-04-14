Punitive US Tariffs On China-Origin Electronics Off For 90 Days … Or Are They???
April 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes
It LOOKS like – ALL CAPS on LOOKS because as we’ve seen this is a moving target and the guy behind all this is fond of ALL CAPS – the digital signage and pro AV industries have been given a huge break as word broke that crippling US tariffs on Chinese imports to that market have been suspended for 90 days.
Tariffs of up to 145 percent on electronic products are off the table, maybe, for familiar components and finished products like displays and media players, with imports still having a 10-10 percent tariff.
A US customs notice issued Saturday indicated smartphones, computers and some other electronic devices would be excluded from the 125%+20% tariff on goods entering the country from China.
But then U.S. President Trump posted on social media that there was no exemption for these products and called such reports about this notice false. Instead, he said that “they are just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket'”.
Trump then added: “We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations.”
At last word, Trump said he would provide an update today about duties on semiconductors.
Also on Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the electronics sector would soon be covered under levies that he said would be separate from those imposed on specific countries.
The tariffs break does not specifically mention direct view LED products (see some decoding below) but I dug around and found a site that identifies the U.S. gov’t tariff classification and number for LED displays and then searched the tariff site. It SEEMS to not have a rate of duty. However, you definitely don’t want me as your final source on this stuff, and as noted, this whole thing has a Whack-A-Mole element to it.
My friends at German language content partner invidis did a post on the weekend about the situation, and referenced/published a helpful list developed by Tobias Lang, who runs the big German AV supply house Lang AG.
Tobias took the time to decipher the individual categories (see below … I don’t know if these are published elsewhere or het sent to invidis).
For people who inexplicably like that sort of thing, here’s a link to the gov’t site that allows searches on items and their import cost.
- Computers (HTSUS 8471) – Includes automatic data processing machines such as desktop PCs, laptops, and similar computers used for electronic data processing. (For example, personal computers, servers, or laptops with CPUs, memory, etc.) This category is completely exempt from additional duties.
- Computer Parts and Accessories (HTSUS 8473.30) – Includes components of computers of heading 8471, such as hard disk drives, motherboards, graphics cards, and other accessories used in computers. These computer parts are also exempt from additional duties.
- Semiconductor production machines (HTSUS 8486) – Specialized machines for the production of semiconductors and flat panel displays, such as equipment for the production of silicon wafers, chip components, or LCD/OLED panels. Such manufacturing equipment (e.g., lithography or etching machines) is exempt from tariffs because it falls under the semiconductor definition.
- Mobile Phones / Smartphones (HTSUS 8517.13.00) – Telephone devices for cellular networks, especially smartphones, that combine wireless communication and computing functionality. These consumer-critical electronic products (typically mobile phones) are exempt from additional import duties.
- Network devices (HTSUS 8517.62.00) – Devices for data transmission in communications networks, such as routers, switches, or modems, that receive, convert, and forward voice, video, or data signals. Such communication devices (including wireless routers, etc.) are on the exception list.
- Semiconductor storage media (HTSUS 8523.51.00) – Non-volatile solid-state storage devices (e.g., SSD drives, flash memory cards, USB sticks) for digital data storage without moving parts. These electronic storage media are exempt from punitive tariffs.
- Flat panel display modules (HTSUS 8524) – Flat panel display modules, with or without touchscreens, that are installed in monitors, laptops, tablets, or televisions. These include, for example, LCD and OLED display units (without their own control electronics other than drivers). These display modules are exempt from customs duties.
- Computer monitors (HTSUS 8528.52.00) – Color display monitors directly connected to and intended for use with computer systems (item 8471). Typical examples are PC monitors or similar displays without a TV receiver. These monitors are also exempt from additional duties.
- Diodes (HTSUS 8541.10.00) – Semiconductor diodes (without photosensitive function, not light-emitting diodes). These components conduct electrical current in only one direction (e.g., rectifier diodes) and are exempt from tariffs as part of the semiconductor exemption.
- Transistors <1 W (HTSUS 8541.21.00) – Low-power transistors (without photosensitive properties) with a power dissipation of less than 1 watt. Such semiconductor switching elements used for amplification or switching in electronic devices are exempt from customs duties.
- Transistors ≥1 W (HTSUS 8541.29.00) – Power transistors (without photosensitive property) with a power dissipation of 1 W or more. These larger transistors for higher currents/voltages are also exempt from the additional duties.
- Thyristor/Triac Semiconductors (HTSUS 8541.30.00) – Thyristors and similar semiconductor switches (e.g., diacs, triacs) for controlling alternating current and power. These electronic switching elements are found in power control systems and are included in the exception list.
- Special-purpose diodes (HTSUS 8541.49.10) – Other diodes (not classified as standard or light-emitting diodes). These may include, for example, photodiodes or infrared diodes that respond to light. These special diodes are exempt from customs duties.
- Phototransistors (HTSUS 8541.49.70) – Transistors with light-sensing functions (photosensitive transistors). Components that change their conductivity under the influence of light (e.g., phototransistors) are exempt from additional duties.
- Other semiconductor devices (HTSUS 8541.49.80) – Other semiconductor devices with special functions that do not fall into any of the above subheadings. These include, for example, special-purpose optical or sensor semiconductor devices. This remaining category is also exempt from tariffs.
- Miscellaneous Semiconductor Equipment (HTSUS 8541.49.95) – Other miscellaneous semiconductor devices, also not elsewhere classified. This item covers other semiconductor products and is part of the exception list (e.g., specialty electronic components).
- Semiconductor transducers (HTSUS 8541.51.00) – Semiconductor-based transducers that convert physical quantities into electrical signals. These include sensors (pressure, motion, temperature, etc.) based on semiconductor technology. They are exempt from punitive tariffs.
- Other Semiconductor Devices (HTSUS 8541.59.00) – Other semiconductor devices not covered by the above categories. This is a catch-all category for various semiconductor devices (excluding integrated circuits), which are also exempt from customs duties.
- Semiconductor Component Parts (HTSUS 8541.90.00) – Components and spare parts for the semiconductor devices listed above. These include wafers, semiconductor chips, packages, or other components used as parts of diodes, transistors, etc. These parts are also exempt from additional duties.
- Integrated Circuits (HTSUS 8542) – Electronic integrated circuits (ICs or microchips) that combine numerous electronic components on a semiconductor substrate. These include processors, memory chips, microcontrollers, etc., which are considered “semiconductors” in the broad sense. All of these ICs are exempt from punitive tariffs.
Sources: The list of exempted goods was officially published, among others, by the CBP (Customs Administration) and is based on a White House memorandum. The HTSUS numbers provided correspond to the items in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule that, according to these primary sources, are permanently exempt from additional tariffs.
Rollercoaster. The CBP + Lutnick comments updated on mine Dave. https://kioskindustry.org/tariff-mini-pc-quote-us-versus-poland-versus-mexico-apr12/