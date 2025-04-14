Punitive US Tariffs On China-Origin Electronics Off For 90 Days … Or Are They???

April 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It LOOKS like – ALL CAPS on LOOKS because as we’ve seen this is a moving target and the guy behind all this is fond of ALL CAPS – the digital signage and pro AV industries have been given a huge break as word broke that crippling US tariffs on Chinese imports to that market have been suspended for 90 days.

Tariffs of up to 145 percent on electronic products are off the table, maybe, for familiar components and finished products like displays and media players, with imports still having a 10-10 percent tariff.

A US customs notice issued Saturday indicated smartphones, computers and some other electronic devices would be excluded from the 125%+20% tariff on goods entering the country from China.

But then U.S. President Trump posted on social media that there was no exemption for these products and called such reports about this notice false. Instead, he said that “they are just moving to a different Tariff ‘bucket'”.

Trump then added: “We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations.”

At last word, Trump said he would provide an update today about duties on semiconductors.

Also on Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the electronics sector would soon be covered under levies that he said would be separate from those imposed on specific countries.

The tariffs break does not specifically mention direct view LED products (see some decoding below) but I dug around and found a site that identifies the U.S. gov’t tariff classification and number for LED displays and then searched the tariff site. It SEEMS to not have a rate of duty. However, you definitely don’t want me as your final source on this stuff, and as noted, this whole thing has a Whack-A-Mole element to it.

My friends at German language content partner invidis did a post on the weekend about the situation, and referenced/published a helpful list developed by Tobias Lang, who runs the big German AV supply house Lang AG.

Tobias took the time to decipher the individual categories (see below … I don’t know if these are published elsewhere or het sent to invidis).

For people who inexplicably like that sort of thing, here’s a link to the gov’t site that allows searches on items and their import cost.