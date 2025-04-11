Tik Tok Video: Small Town Businesses Use Road Signs To Playfully Taunt Each Other

April 11, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Some Friday fun to take your mind off all the nuttiness for a minute or two …

This is a bit dated but great – a playful sign war in a small Missouri town that had various businesses needling each other or just adding some color.

The first signs were analog but operators with outdoor LEDs got into the action, as well.