Research: OLED Display Sales Have Surged (Pre-Tariffs), But MiniLED-Lit LCD Sales Even Hotter

April 11, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Setting aside tariffs (somehow), here’s a look at the state of OLED TV shipments pre-tariffs chaos from the research firm Omdia – which suggests consumers are increasingly big on the skinny and vivid flat panels.

The company’s latest monthly TV shipment tracking data shows 19.2% year-on-year growth in global OLED shipments, as of February 2025. That is on top of what Omdia terms a strong close to 2024, with quarterly OLED shipments surpassing 2 million in Q4.

In Europe, OLED is the premium technology of choice, accounting for 23% of TV revenue in 2024, though that represents just 8% of volume.

The TV sets market tracker for February – yes, I know digital signage and pro AV mostly use pro displays – indicates LCD shipments fell by 2.4% in February. Omdia’s report doesn’t get into the percentage, but says the fastest growing product in terms of shipping volumes involves miniLED-lit TVs. These are LCDs that use miniLED lighting arrays that can be locally dimmed and, when paired with other technologies, make for LCDs that rival OLEDs and quantum dots-boosted LCDs for picture quality.

Matthew Rubin, Principal Analyst, TV Set Research, Omdia explains: “With over 14% of TV shipments in Western Europe priced above $1,000, compared to just under 9% globally, European consumers clearly prioritize premium technology. This is partly due to limited space which has restricted screen size growth, a trend that has spurred the US market. Over recent years, OLED technology has solidified its position in European markets, capturing a large and growing share of revenue.

However, major Chinese vendors, such as Hisense and TCL, which have avoided OLED, are now building momentum behind Mini LED, including newly launched RGB Mini LED, positioning it as a challenger in the premium segment.”

MiniLED offers several enticing benefits for consumers, including high brightness, better contrast and enhanced color vibrancy. Crucially, it is cheaper to manufacture than OLED, particularly for larger screen sizes. However, all is not lost for brands reliant on OLED, such a LG, Panasonic, and to a lesser degree Samsung. There remain key barriers to MiniLED adoption, such as consumer terminology confusion (educating buyers on the difference between standard LED LCD, MiniLED and now RGB LED), and the intrinsic brand value that OLED has built in consumers’ minds as the go-to premium technology.

“Overcoming these challenges will take time, but brands must make strategic decisions soon regarding product range and technology positioning. Few brands will want, or be able, to cover all bases, offering both OLED and MiniLED as premium options, as this could dilute their marketing initiatives. However, making the wrong choice or opting for late adoption could have serious consequences, particularly in the highly competitive European market,” concluded Rubin.