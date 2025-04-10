NowSignage Powering Retail Media Network Across UK-based Superdrug Chain

April 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

UK-based CMS provider NowSignage and its partners have the green light now to talk about how an aggregated solution including software will help drive some 500 screens in a retail media network to be rolled out across Superdrug stores up and down that collection of countries.

CEO Nick Johnson and I chatted at ISE about the success it was having with retail rollouts and I THINK the pharmacy and health and beauty chain was one of those he mentioned, along with one or two big QSR chains.

The RMN is intended for advertising, primarily for brands that stock products in the stores, which compete with Boots and some others. Superdrug has almost 800 stores across the UK and Ireland, so this RMN will presumably be targeted to larger markets and high-performing stores.

From PR:

The new digital screens have the power to transform physical stores into high-value advertising platforms and will enable Superdrug suppliers to target the right customer, with the right advert, at the right time.

The digital screens have been tested in two of the retailer’s flagship stores, Marble Arch and Brent Cross, and after a successful pilot will be rolled out across a large number of high-footfall destination stores across the UK. The move comes as part of Superdrug’s acceleration of its Retail Media Network (RMN), Optimo, and its O+O (Offline plus Online) strategy, which aims to deliver a market-leading, integrated experience wherever and whenever customers choose to shop.

“Our aim is to make shopping more personalised and engaging for our valued health and beauty customers, allowing them to see relevant information, product news and exciting offers when in the moment and whilst browsing in store,” says Paul Stafford, Head of Retail Marketing at Superdrug. “This exciting initiative gives our valued suppliers an innovative new way of reaching the Superdrug customer, whilst also driving forward our business strategy, as we continue to seamlessly integrate our online presence with our bricks and mortar operations.”

As an early brand partner, Unilever’s Senior Retail Media & eCommerce Manager, Katie Smith, says: “We are very excited to collaborate with Superdrug as it enhances the in store experience with digital screens. This initiative perfectly aligns with Unilever’s focus on Retail Media, providing an additional touchpoint to engage with customers throughout the shopping journey.”

Superdrug has selected global technology integrator, Aura Futures, and digital CMS provider, NowSignage, to support with the digital roll-out – working together to design and implement a comprehensive technology stack and integrate a dedicated CMS platform.

Adam Wilson from Aura Futures added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Superdrug in elevating its in store environment to better meet the need and expectation of today’s customers. Through the use of our powerful technology, we’ve created a screen network that will influence shopper behaviour, deliver targeted data-driven content at scale, and result in commercial return for the leading accessible retailer.”

NowSignage operates out of the Manchester area.