New Eyefactive White Paper Digs Into Hows And Whys Of In-Retail Analytics Tech
April 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes
The German interactive systems firm Eyefactive has pushed out a free white paper that digs into the hows and whys of using in-store analytics to drive retail performance.
The paper – Revolutionizing Retail: How In-Store Analytics are Closing the Gap with E-Commerce – suggests there are five key benefits:
- Improved Customer Satisfaction – Research shows that 69% of businesses that invested in analytics saw increased customer engagement and satisfaction;
- Actionable Insights on Customer Behavior – Retailers get concrete data about what works and doesn’t, from product reactions to interaction patterns with digital displays;
- Inventory Optimization – Analytics help maintain a delicate balance of keeping popular items in stock without building up unsold merchandise;
- Increased Return on Investment – Marketing managers can track campaign effectiveness and optimize future promotions based on customer response data;
- Higher Sales and Profit Margins – By removing uncertainty around pricing strategies and shopper preferences, retailers can maximize revenues and margins.
The paper also notes that about 70% of consumers are willing to spend more with companies that deliver positive experiences, but suggests a lot of traditional stores have struggled to collect the same level of detailed customer data that e-commerce platforms gather automatically.
The technologies applied are most familiar, though it has been a bunch of years since I have seen Bluetooth beacons touted. The report IDs four key options:
- Beacons – Small wireless devices using Bluetooth technology to track customer movements throughout the store, identifying high and low traffic areas;
- Camera Tracking – Computer vision/AI systems that can collect demographic information such as age, gender, and even mood. This technology supports footfall analysis, occupancy checks, and heatmap analysis to identify store hotspots;
- Virtual Shelves – Professional touchscreen systems at the point of sale provide “click-data” similar to online platforms;
- Digital Surveys – Interactive touchscreen systems thatcan also function as feedback platforms, providing insights into customer profiles and satisfaction levels across various channels.
This is the summary page, which has a link to the PDF download.
At some point, the explanations and justifications will come with a real data example. Till then its intelligent speculation. Its like Salesforce which CAN be ultimate CRM. But that is contingent on many factors. Garbage in garbage out. How often are AIs mistaken? 30% ??