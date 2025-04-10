New Eyefactive White Paper Digs Into Hows And Whys Of In-Retail Analytics Tech

April 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The German interactive systems firm Eyefactive has pushed out a free white paper that digs into the hows and whys of using in-store analytics to drive retail performance.

The paper – Revolutionizing Retail: How In-Store Analytics are Closing the Gap with E-Commerce – suggests there are five key benefits:

Improved Customer Satisfaction – Research shows that 69% of businesses that invested in analytics saw increased customer engagement and satisfaction; Actionable Insights on Customer Behavior – Retailers get concrete data about what works and doesn’t, from product reactions to interaction patterns with digital displays; Inventory Optimization – Analytics help maintain a delicate balance of keeping popular items in stock without building up unsold merchandise; Increased Return on Investment – Marketing managers can track campaign effectiveness and optimize future promotions based on customer response data; Higher Sales and Profit Margins – By removing uncertainty around pricing strategies and shopper preferences, retailers can maximize revenues and margins.

The paper also notes that about 70% of consumers are willing to spend more with companies that deliver positive experiences, but suggests a lot of traditional stores have struggled to collect the same level of detailed customer data that e-commerce platforms gather automatically.

The technologies applied are most familiar, though it has been a bunch of years since I have seen Bluetooth beacons touted. The report IDs four key options:

Beacons – Small wireless devices using Bluetooth technology to track customer movements throughout the store, identifying high and low traffic areas; Camera Tracking – Computer vision/AI systems that can collect demographic information such as age, gender, and even mood. This technology supports footfall analysis, occupancy checks, and heatmap analysis to identify store hotspots; Virtual Shelves – Professional touchscreen systems at the point of sale provide “click-data” similar to online platforms; Digital Surveys – Interactive touchscreen systems thatcan also function as feedback platforms, providing insights into customer profiles and satisfaction levels across various channels.

This is the summary page, which has a link to the PDF download.