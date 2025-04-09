New Micro Sensor Gear And API-Backed Platform Offer Fast, Easy And Low-Cost Workplace Occupancy Tool

April 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Back at World HQ and muffler shop after a week and change traveling … hence the minimal pace of posts and near-total Linkedin absence.

Clearing emails, I came across this news piece about an LA company with a new micro-sensor for measuring the occupancy of spaces – something that would be relevant to digital signage and pro AV companies that target workplace as a key vertical.

The Occuspace Micro sensor is positioned as a low cost and simple way to get an accurate sense of how meeting spaces and other areas around a workplace are being used – as a complement or alternative to the company’s Macro sensor, which is designed for larger, open work spaces.

“As real estate stakeholders prioritize space optimization, the need for granular data on even the smallest spaces is a high priority,” says Nic Halverson, CEO of Occuspace. “Micro offers the fastest, simplest, and most cost-effective way to measure small-space occupancy—delivering the comprehensive workspace insights our clients need. With this solution, they gain a complete view of every workspace, no matter how small.”

More from PR:

The Micro sensor is designed specifically for smaller, shared work spaces. With privacy-safe mmWave technology, the Micro sensor detects occupancy levels and sends data to the Occuspace cloud for AI-driven analysis. Clients can access their data via Occuspace’s Customer Portal UI or an API or streaming data integration.

A quick Google search reveals mmWave sensing uses radar sensors to measure movement, by transmitting and receiving pulses of teeny electromagnetic wave energy, detecting targets and motion from the reflections it gets back.

Presence sensors are not necessarily a new thing, but this is a tech platform tuned to the needs, footprint and dynamics of workplaces.

This is the relevant bit:

An option is also available to integrate OS Micro’s real-time data with conference room booking systems, employee apps/Web pages, digital signage, and other use cases.

Compact and elegant in design, the Occuspace Micro sensor is inconspicuous and requires only a standard power outlet or USB connection to operate. As with all Occuspace technology, the Micro sensor is highly scalable, completely privacy-safe, and quick and easy-to-use, with no costly or time-consuming installation needed.