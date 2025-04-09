Megapixel Co-Founder Keith Harrison Has Passed Away

April 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Really unfortunate news out of the Los Angeles area – with word that a much respected LED pioneer has passed away.

Keith Harrison was a co-founder and the COO of Megapixel, most known for its video wall processing technology. He was also, with co-founder Jeremey Hochman, behind the development and launch of the super-sleek, architecture-focused Ventana LED tiles.

The announcement from Megapixel of his passing doesn’t get into any details on what happened — as in sudden, or the outcome of an illness.

With profound sadness, we share that Keith Harrison, our co-founder, has passed away.

Keith’s extraordinary vision not only shaped the foundation of Megapixel, but also continues to inspire our journey forward.

His passion for our industry was matched only by his integrity, warmth, and kindness to all who knew him.

His legacy will always be part of the DNA of Megapixel. We will miss him deeply.

Our thoughts reach out towards his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.