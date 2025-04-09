Digital Signage Summit Europe Releases First Look At Three-Day Program For Munich

April 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

My friends at the German consulting, events and publishing firm invidis have pushed out more details on the 2025 version of the excellent Digital Signage Summit Europe it runs each year in Munich.

The event is back at the Hilton Munich Airport from May 21 to 23, 2025 – this year with a full three-day program. I will be there, doing some panel moderation and I think we’re going to also do a chat about emerging display tech.

Here’s how invidis sums up plans …

“The digital signage industry is evolving incredibly rapidly right now, so it was important to expand DSS Europe to three days. This allows us to cover key topics in great depth. AI and managed services, in particular, are changing everything right now – the expanded format gives us the chance to delve deeper into the discussions, bring in more expertise, and hear a variety of perspectives – from executives of major brands to creative minds and niche specialists. This makes DSS Europe a must-attend event for everyone in the digital signage world,” says Florian Rotberg, Conference Chair and Managing Director of invidis.

Day 1 – Wednesday, May 21: New – The Digital Signage Technology Forum

The first day of DSS Europe 2025 kicks off with a new format: the Digital Signage Technology Forum. This forum focuses on current tech trends such as AI, cybersecurity, remote device management, and platforms. The day is primarily aimed at technical decision-makers from the integrator sector.

It starts with a keynote speech by Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from invidis, who will provide an overview of the current state of software development – ​​with a special focus on protection against cyberattacks on digital signage networks.

Throughout the day, fascinating questions will be addressed: How can AI be integrated effectively? What are the advantages and disadvantages of on-premise vs. cloud solutions? What should one consider when using APIs? Which player technologies are gaining ground? Experts such as Jesper Knoop-Henriksen of Google Chrome OS, Marcus Panwitz of Teamviewer, and Josef Schneider of Kirchberg Capital will be among those speaking.

The topic of content is also not neglected – it includes content distribution via app stores and HTML5 streaming.

Day 2 – Thursday, May 22: Focus on Managed Signage

The second day will focus on the major strategic questions surrounding digital signage and DooH. The central theme is how managed services are fundamentally changing business models in the industry.

Key topics such as data-driven decision-making, green signage, and how the competition is currently reshaping itself will be discussed. In keynote speeches and panel discussions, top executives will discuss how companies are dealing with geopolitical uncertainty, leveraging AI for growth, and adapting to new trends in software, content, and technology.

A highlight of the day is the session “The Leading Integrators of the World,” with Alberto Cáceres of Trison, who will provide insights into global integration strategies. Stan Richter of SignageOS will share best practices for managing complex networks in the “Network Operations Panel.” In the “Global Leaders Panel – The Billion Dollar Club,” Johanny Payero of Lenovo will discuss how billion-dollar companies are evolving in the signage sector. And Johan Lind of Vertiseit will share his perspective on the future of digital signage software and platforms in the “Software Leaders Panel.”

Day 3 – Friday, May 23: AI, Digital Signage & Retail

The third day will focus on the role of AI in digital signage and retail. The focus will be on the questions: Is AI the next big step for digital signage? How can AI be used in practice? And what needs to change for the integration to work smoothly?

The event kicks off with an investigative keynote from invidis, delving deeper into the interplay between AI and digital signage. Throughout the day, numerous speakers will demonstrate how AI creates content more efficiently, reaches target audiences more precisely, and enables data-driven decisions – a day full of exciting insights and real business value.

Highlights include a fireside chat on “AI & Transformation” with industry experts such as Julian Phillips of AVI-SPL and Jon Sidwick of Blue Touch Paper. Additional sessions will cover practical AI applications, content, data, software, operations, and security—including input from Matteo Baldi of Livesignage, Pol Rosset of Windowsight, and Johannes Tröger of Ameria.

For those specifically interested in data strategies, Iman Nahvi of Advertima will provide insights into how data is shaping the future of digital signage. In addition, several panels will explore current developments in the DOOH sector – from market trends and KPIs to regional specifics. Shekhar Rao of Skycom India will also discuss global perspectives on DOOH and retail media.

At the end of the day, the invidis experts take a look at AI and its limitations – and summarize the most important findings. invidis Strategy Awards and Yearbook

This is just a small taste of the full program. New speakers and sessions are added daily to the official website. However, two dates are already firmly on the conference agenda: the invidis Strategy Awards on Thursday, May 22, and the launch of the new invidis Yearbook – the ultimate reference for everyone involved in digital signage.

