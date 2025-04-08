LED Mainstreamed: Madrid Spin Class Studio Use One Big Video Wall To Drive Cycling Experience

April 8, 2025 by Dave Haynes

In yet another example of LED being mainstreamed, here’s a fitness facility with a spin bike room that has a very sizeable fine pitch LED video wall – showing a mildly immersive cycling route as video.

It is at Abada Club in Madrid, described on Linkedin as “a space where innovation and design merge to offer a unique experience.” The idea here, I assume, is that one big screen beats having individual screens on each of the bikes to maintain and calibrate, and that it feels a bit more like a ride outside.

Here are the companies that put it together: