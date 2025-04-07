MoodyCanvas Launches One-Time-Buy Digital Art Library For Video Walls

April 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

One of the wake-up calls that integrators and their end-user customers often get is when they plan out a video wall, and then find out how much good creative can cost. Custom work can easily cost five and six figures.

In recent years – and particularly with the rise of data visualization tools and generative AI – we’ve started to see digital video libraries emerge – sometimes with monthly subscriptions that provide access to a library of “curated” digital pieces. Part of the idea is that great creative can be shared across multiple end-users and canvases, which spread out the cost. For the creator, they can get second, third and fourth lives out of pieces that might otherwise just sit in an archive.

A Madrid company, MoodyCanvas, has started marketing a library of creative pieces built in the Adobe suite and using some AI. The interesting twists with this company are price and licensing: The video pieces are 30 or 60 minutes long and pricing starts at around $300 USD – one-time. So not a monthly fee. You buy once and that’s it, and the license is for a site, not a specific screen. So a company could use the video piece on different screens around a building, but if the company wants to use that piece at each of several buildings, it would be a license per location.

At that price point, end-users could buy multiple pieces and then run them on schedules – so the lobby video wall isn’t always the same thing (which happens, a lot).

This is, of course, something that benefits from careful thinking. If a company invests in large format displays that are intended to boost workplace communications, then this will do nothing to help with that. But if the intent is ambience and experience, this sort of thing can work.

The MoodyCanvas work is all in-house – so the company is not re-marketing pieces from third-party artists.

Here’s a demo video …