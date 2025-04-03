Edgefactory Transforms IT Software Firm’s Event From Sales Kickoff To Immersive Experience

April 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

While big LED video wall or projection backdrops are now common for business events – particularly those involving tech companies – Quest Software really went to town with its recent NXT 2025 sales kickoff meeting in Boston – hiring on event production company edgefactory to transform a traditional corporate gathering into an immersive, engaging experience.

Orlando-based edgefactory used a variety of display tech and custom creative at the historic Boston hotel, including:

30-foot projection spaces on hotel lobby curtains for an immersive welcome experience;

Animated projection mapping across multiple surfaces that transformed static areas into dynamic environments;

Custom digital signage throughout the venue;

A 30-foot wide LED wall on the presentation stage displayed digital portrait content that became animated with splatter paint effects and over 45 custom portrait animations.

The Grand Ballroom was also a canvas for projection-mapped artwork, where portraits came to life … like historical figures holding lollipops or reaching between frames to interact with other portraits. Even the ceiling had animated content inspired by the Sistine Chapel, but with a cheeky twist.

A team of four graphic design artists put in more than 300 hours to create content that would:

Transform classical art pieces with technological and contemporary elements;

Reimagine statues from Boston Commons in both print and digital formats;

Incorporate the NXT brand into historical imagery;

Create a cohesive visual narrative throughout all spaces.

Impressive stuff. We all see lots of business events that have themes, but in this case it appeared to be a genuinely pervasive theme. Quest, by the way, is a Silicon Valley company that does IT management software.