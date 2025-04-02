BMW Continues To Tinker With Color E-Paper As A Future Lux Car Skin

April 2, 2025 by Dave Haynes

BMW continues to tinker with the idea of applying color E Ink to the metal skins of its high-end cars – though it concedes the tech is not ready for anything more than controlled showcases at trade shows and other events.

The latest iteration is making the rounds of art shows – a BMW i5 Flow “NOSTOKANA” that adopts the traditional work of South African artist Esther Mahlangu.

You may recall earlier versions showcased at CES, with the entire vehicle clad in E Ink film. This new version is nice because the digital components are accents, instead of the entire look. A bit like flames or racing strips, just nowhere near as cheesy.

The German automaker seems to be looking at this as more than just trade show bling: At the end of this path, will there be technological advancements that make it possible to change the color of your BMW in everyday life – just like changing your outfit? The more robust the film segments become with each further iteration of development, the more they facilitate potential series production. For the time being, the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA will remain a one-off.