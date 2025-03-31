Spain’s Trison Now Rolling Out 5,000 Digital Signage Projects Annually

March 31, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

This is an interesting post from German language content partner invidis – an interview with Alberto Caceres, the CEO of Trison, the biggest pure-play digital signage integrator in Europe. The company, you may recall, recently acquired New York-based Zero-In, giving it an office, people and customer footprint in the United States.

With more than €120 million in revenue and over 5,000 completed projects, Trison defended its position in 2024 as Europe’s largest pure-play digital signage integrator. With the acquisition of US integrator Zero-In and new subsidiaries in India and Kazakhstan, the Trison group is expanding its global reach and following customer demand. invidis met CEO Alberto Caceres in Cologne for an interview.

Trison has been the undisputed European digital signage market leader for years. Initially, Trison grew into its global role by providing services for Spain’s leading fashion chain. To date, the integrator with Spanish roots has deployed displays, LED screens, and music systems in over 120 countries

Today, Trison provides services to a diverse customer base across the globe – especially in verticals like retail, automotive, sports, QSR, banking, and entertainment. “With over 500 employees and a contractor team of 3,000 installation experts, we’re rolling out more than 5,000 digital signage projects annually”, says Trison CEO Alberto Caceres. In EMEA, no other pure-play integrator comes close to this project volume.

Trison operates its own offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. At the beginning of 2025, with the acquisition of Zero-In, a dedicated office in New York City was added. With its own US presence, Trison will now also be able to serve European customers in North America. But US customers are also in focus. “We are truly impressed by the Zero-In team. The team around founder and CEO Mitch Goss has built up a broad digital signage expertise – especially in QSR and banking.”

Less Wow – more ROI

With its new North American subsidiary, Trison fulfilled a dream shared by many international integrators: serving customers on both sides of the Atlantic through its own organization. This requires much more than just people and infrastructure on the ground.

Local expertise is mandatory to not only develop national digital signage concepts but also adapt them for international branches, as North American concepts often differ considerably from those in EMEA and APAC. According to many global retailers and shop fitters, the U.S. market prioritizes ROI over spectacle, except for select flagship projects. Alberto Caceres agrees, stating, “The U.S. market is ROI-focused and very transactional.”

“We expect significant growth in the US”

With the acquisition of Zero-In, Trison’s global clients gain access to Zero-In’s U.S. market expertise and its in-house retail payment and analytics platforms. Alberto Caceres anticipates “significant growth in the U.S.” as a result of this acquisition.

Beyond North America, Trison has operated in more than a dozen countries for years, including China, Taiwan, Mexico, the Middle East, and now India and Kazakhstan. A local presence, legal entity, and warehouse provide a crucial advantage in delivering digital signage services for business-critical projects – especially in times of retaliatory tariffs.

Trison remains CMS-agnostic

When it comes to CMS platforms, Trison sticks to its proven strategy. Although it now owns Zero-In’s Google ChromeOS CMS, Ninja – which Trison Group had already used for years – CEO Alberto Caceres plans to continue supporting multiple platforms. “Whether Adobe, Deneva, Grassfish, Navori or Telelogos, Adobe, or Deneva – every customer and vertical market demands their own solution.”

Once a former Scala partner, Trison is now large enough to support multiple platforms at the same time.

Digital signage market becoming increasingly attractive

Continuous market growth is also attracting new competitors, and Trison is fully aware of this. “We need to grow every year, both organically and through acquisitions, to remain competitive.” It’s not just consolidation that’s changing the market, but also the arrival of new players from outside the sector.

“We’re seeing increased interest from outside the industry; the digital signage market is very attractive and no longer a niche. Trison is well positioned as a specialist, and being an industry expert is a valuable differentiator,” Caceres says. With its international focus, which has already led to a significant share of new business coming from outside Europe, he believes his company to be well positioned. “We plan to double our revenue within four years,” he says.

With digital signage revenue approaching a quarter of a billion euros by the end of the decade, Trison would be operating in a whole new league.