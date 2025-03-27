Spectrio Launches RMN Gateway To Turn In-Store Digital Signage Screens Into Revenue-Generating Assets

March 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Tampa-based digital signage software and systems provider Spectrio has boosted its capabilities for targeted retail customers with the launch of what the company calls RMN Gateway, which enables businesses to transform their in-store screen networks into revenue-generating retail media networks (RMNs).

RMN Gateway enables retailers to monetize digital touchpoints like shelf-edge and end-cap screens by making them available as digital inventory to third-party advertisers across multiple channels, including direct sales, private marketplace deals, open auctions, and vendor sponsorships.

The company says it has partnered with ad server and mediation platforms to bridge its platform to the programmatic ad market, with the pitch that new revenue streams can help offset infrastructure costs, contribute to operating bottom lines, and support future expansion.

From Spectrio’s PR (note: Sixteen:Nine was acquired by Spectrio in 2021 and is now its publisher):

“Retailers have long understood the value of their physical spaces for engaging customers, but many haven’t been able to fully capitalize on the revenue potential of their digital signage networks,” says Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. “Our RMN Gateway changes that by connecting these valuable in-store touchpoints to the wider advertising ecosystem, creating new opportunities for both retailers and brands to engage consumers at the critical point of decision.”

RMN Gateway meets the demand of a fast-growing retail landscape, in which advertisers are increasingly focused on reaching consumers in brick and mortar environments. Research shows that 80 percent of purchases still happen in-store, and brands are investing accordingly.

Key Features and Benefits

RMN Gateway offers a complete toolkit to help retailers maximize digital media monetization:

Automated ad delivery and verification , with robust measures including quartile completion rates and pixel tracking to prevent fraud and ensure ads display as expected.

, with robust measures including quartile completion rates and pixel tracking to prevent fraud and ensure ads display as expected. Advanced audience targeting using first-party data (POS logs, loyalty programs), second-party data (impressions from on-premise sensors), and third-party data.

using first-party data (POS logs, loyalty programs), second-party data (impressions from on-premise sensors), and third-party data. Centralized control , allowing retailers to set ad-to-content screen ratios while maintaining brand integrity.

, allowing retailers to set ad-to-content screen ratios while maintaining brand integrity. Transparent reporting and validation , including detailed performance metrics, impression counts, proof-of-play verification, and correlation with transaction logs to demonstrate advertiser ROI.

, including detailed performance metrics, impression counts, proof-of-play verification, and correlation with transaction logs to demonstrate advertiser ROI. Flexible monetization models, allowing retailers to sell ad space directly, through ad exchanges, or via agency partnerships.

“RMN Gateway isn’t just another app – it’s a key component in our mission to offer end-to-end solutions for retail media networks,” adds Bebb. “Spectrio’s core system is state of the art digital signage content management, bolstered by anonymous shopper analytics and by additional digital touchpoints such as in-store music and Wi-Fi. All of this provides retailers with even more opportunities to monetize their physical spaces.”

Revenue Potential

A single screen on a national retail media network can generate an estimated $30 to $40 per month, with high-traffic locations capable of delivering several hundred dollars monthly. To help clients evaluate this opportunity, Spectrio offers a revenue estimator tool on its website, enabling users to explore how variables like revenue share percentages can impact earnings.

Spectrio offers flexible options for how revenue generation is managed among the end-user retail client, the advertising demand partner, and Spectrio itself. This includes the ability for ad revenue to flow through either Spectrio or a designated ad-tech partner.

Availability

RMN Gateway is now available to all Spectrio Enplug Professional and Enterprise customers. For customers with legacy Enplug subscriptions or other digital signage platforms, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade and access RMN Gateway along with other enhanced features.