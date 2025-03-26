Soaring Stratosphere Tower In Vegas Becomes 1,100-Foot Temporary Billboard

March 26, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Sphere consumes almost all the marketing buzz oxygen when it comes to doing monumental-scale media in Las Vegas, but a projection-mapping job during last fall’s F1 race week shows there are other giant canvases available.

The soaring concrete tower of the Stratosphere resort, just past the north end of the Strip, was laser-mapped and then turned into a projection surface for Mastercard, which is a major sponsor/partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

The content was paired with a big LED screen near the base of the tower, right below the STRAT sign.

The south side of the tower was lit up by 28 Barco 40,000 lumens projectors, blended to seamlessly fill the tower’s 1,149-foot surface. The tech companies involved were Lumen and Forge and Outdoor Solutions and the creative was from UK-based Grand Visual.

The STRAT tower is a couple of miles up the Strip from the furthest north corner of the F1 track, but at that scale of projection, it would have been easily visible to people at or around the race.