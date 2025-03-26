Samsung Loses Top Display Exec To Heart Attack

March 26, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Unfortunate news out of South Korea – the man running the Device Experience division of Samsung had a heart attack on the weekend and passed away Tuesday.

As reported by German language content partner invidis, Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee died suddenly at the age of 63. Han Jong-hee reportedly worked for Samsung since 1988, and since 2017 he headed the Visual Solutions division, which includes responsibility for pro displays. When Samsung merged its consumer electronics (including Visual Solutions) and mobile phone divisions in a restructuring four years ago, Han Jong-hee became CEO of the entire Device Experience Division.

During his career, Han Jong-hee also contributed significantly to the development of TV technologies, reports the Korea Herald. He is also said to have left his mark on today’s LCD and QLED displays. Han Jong-hee regularly served as a Samsung representative at major events. At CES in Las Vegas, he delivered the major keynote speeches with which Samsung typically kicks off its fiscal year. He also traveled to ISE in Barcelona.

He was actively involved in his role until shortly before his death and had chaired Samsung’s annual general meeting the week before. The company has already responded by announcing his successor: Young Hyun Jun, who previously headed the semiconductor business.