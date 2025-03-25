Zynchro First Digital Signage Platform To Integrate With Sony Semiconductor’s AITRIOS Computer Vision Suite

March 25, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Sony’s Semiconductor Solutions business unit has its first digital signage-focused integration partner for what’s called the AITRIOS, its technology suite for AI-driven computer vision solutions.

Dallas-based Zynchro.TV – a small company I hear about now and then but have never bumped into – has worked AITRIOS into its retail solution. As with other computer vision solutions, the intent here is to use camera-based sensors to develop analytics on how shoppers move around a store and so things like consumer on-screen content.

From PR:

Zynchro has defined the company’s digital signage business as first tier software development and customer support to deliver a successful digital signage system based on data and analytics. Its latest collaboration with Sony’s AITRIOS demonstrates a leading edge commitment to measure, manage, monetize and control a digital signage investment, ultimately to increase profitability in retail environments.

Integrated with Sony’s AITRIOS, Zynchro customers will understand key audience metrics such as attributes, gaze measurement, proximity to the device, and the number of people in a given area during a certain period of time. These reports and analytics empower a retailer with first-party shopper data while making important decisions related to stocking products, refreshing end-caps and promoting brands.

First-party shopper data is defined as the information that a retailer collects directly and in real-time from its customers through their interactions within the store. Importantly, this data is relayed as customer engagement, location and gaze detection, rather than facial recognition. The Zynchro solution enables the use of this real-time data and analytics for triggering real-time digital signage content and for making other

management decisions important to success in retail.

Display manufacturers having their own machine learning/AI computer vision solutions is not all that new (NEC rolled one out pre-pandemic, for example), and even some CMS software platforms – like Spectrio and Navori – have their own.