Western Union Using Vistar’s DOOH Tech Stack To Drive 2,200+ Screen Retail Media Network

March 25, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I’m skeptical about the fortunes of many retail media networks, but a new involving locations where Western Union services are available could have legs – since a lot of the screens were already in place and the money transfer services offered by Western Union pretty nicely define the audience and the advertisers who might want to reach those people.

Vistar Media has announced a deal that sees more than 2,200 Western Union locations – in the U.S., Canada and Brazil – using Vistar’s ad server, player and/or supply-side platform (SSP) to evolve marketing screens “into a robust retail media network aimed at reaching multicultural audiences.”

The media network was actually announced in November 2024, and this is Vistar announcing it is now under the DOOH hood.

From that November announcement:

Western Union audiences are available and accessible across company-owned channels including its website, mobile app and digital out-of-home (DOOH) screen network at select retail locations. Brands can also engage Western Union customers through audience extension including digital displays, online video (OLV), over-the-top (OTT), and connected tv (CTV) via the platform of their choice.

The Western Union Media Network DOOH screens are embedded across thousands of neighborhoods and communities, found inside supermarkets, pharmacies, check cashing services, convenience stores, banks, financial services and more. These retail locations are in the heart of diverse, multicultural neighborhoods and communities, enabling connections with customers during their daily routines and when they are in a commerce mindset.

From Vistar’s PR today:

Western Union began with a mix of existing and newly installed screens, many of which were previously underutilized. Through Vistar’s technology, these screens have been revitalized, enabling Western Union to manage their network with precision while unlocking programmatic and enhancing direct buying revenue streams. The results are clear: increased scale, higher audience engagement and a steady growth trajectory for the network.

“Western Union’s approach to building a media network aligned perfectly with Vistar’s mission to redefine what’s possible in digital out-of-home advertising,” says Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “With our modern stack of technology solutions, we’ve helped Western Union turn screens that were once underutilized into a vibrant, high-performing media network. This partnership showcases how advanced technology can empower a global financial leader to connect authentically with a specific audience, generate meaningful revenue and drive measurable results for advertisers.”

Western Union’s retail media network attracts advertisers looking to reach a diverse audience. The screens are strategically located in the heart of multicultural neighborhoods and reside where individuals are cashing checks, sending money or shopping at grocery, convenience and other retailers—providing a unique touchpoint at critical moments of decision-making. Data indicates that Western Union’s customers are 70% more likely to make a purchase immediately after engaging with these services, highlighting the network’s potential to drive impactful results for brands.

“Partnering with Vistar Media has been a game-changer for us,” says Josh Bernstein, Director, Media Network Operations at Western Union. “With their advanced technology, we’ve turned screens that were once underperforming into a dynamic media network that truly reflects the communities we serve. Vistar’s tools have not only made managing our network seamless but have also opened the door to new revenue opportunities, all while helping us connect our advertisers with multicultural audiences who are often overlooked by traditional advertising.”

In addition to enabling Western Union to manage its network effectively, Vistar’s technology has provided key mediation capabilities and integrations, ensuring the efficient execution of campaigns across geographies. This has further solidified the partnership’s success as the network expands into new markets.