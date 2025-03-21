LED Mainstreamed: 850 Sq. Ft. Video Wall Dominates New Charlotte, NC “Sports Lounge”

March 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

In another indicator that LED has most definitely been mainstreamed, a new sports hangout about five minutes outside of downtown Charlotte, NC has an 850 sq. ft. display behind and above the main bar that is described as the largest immersive LED screen on the US East Coast, outside of a stadium or casino.

I’m not sure how a big screen on the back wall of a bat becomes immersive, but that’s a big whatever.

It is in Blinders Sports Lounge, which just opened yesterday – likely timed to coincide with the opening games of the NCAA March Madness college hoops tournaments. North Carolina is a huge basketball state, though the most famous programs like Duke and UNC are in other NC cities.

Peerless-AV’s specialty infrastructure team put the big boy in place, and the solution was delivered by DCBolt.

From PR:

Kush Anandani, owner of Blinders Sports Lounge, wanted to create an incredible space in his hometown of Charlotte that mimicked the exceptional experiences he had watching sports in Las Vegas. For such an exclusive vision, he enlisted the expertise of Peerless-AV and DCBolt. As former sports partners with Daytona and MiLB, and major supplier to sports stadiums and sportsbooks across the United States such as Mohegan Sun, Illani, and Agua Caliente, Peerless-AV was the perfect choice to partner with. Having worked with some of the most recognized brands in the world, such as Disney, Google and Nike to provide custom immersive solutions, DCBolt was the clear choice to bring the technical expertise required to make the system work flawlessly. Together, Peerless-AV and DCBolt would bring to fruition Anandani’s vision for an innovative, Vegas-esque sports lounge in the heart of Charlotte.

The 850 sq ft LED screen takes the game-watching experience to new levels. Every seat is “the best in the house”, thanks to Peerless-AV’s Bespoke dvLED Mounting Structure, custom designed and precision engineered with a unique 10-degree forward tilt for optimal viewing wherever guests are seated. To add to the elegant, opulent design throughout, the lounge is fitted with state-of-the art Audio-Visual and DJ equipment, allowing for the system to transform into a high-end night club environment at the push of a button. The lounge boasts a nearly 50,000 watt VOID Acoustics sound system integrated by DCBolt, highlighted by a row of stunning 24k gold-plated speakers installed under the LED screen, atop the 40ft wide bar. The system allows for up-to twenty-four separate live events to be displayed on screen simultaneously, or it can be used as one large, continuous display for parties, movie screenings and Esports tournaments.

No info provided on display manufacturer, pixel pitch, etc. Sorry!