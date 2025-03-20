Singapore Getting Its First Dedicated Immersive, Projection-Mapped Art Space Late This Year

March 20, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Singapore will, a little surprisingly, finally have a full-time immersive arts venue by the end of this year – with word of the planned launch of IMBA Theatre in an area called Gardens by the Bay.

It’s a little surprising because of the sophistication of that city-state and an airport that has invested in a big way in making the pre-flight side of air travel experiential. And the IMBA (Immersive Media Based Arts) project is also interesting because it pairs a 20,000 sq. ft. projection-mapped space with a 12,500 sq. ft. conventional gallery space.

This combination, says the “edutainment” group behind the project, “allows IMBA to bridge conventional art appreciation with newer, technology-driven experiences. Visitors can move between traditional gallery viewing and fully immersive environments, offering multiple ways to connect with artistic content.”

IMBA’s programming strategy emphasizes cultural exchange between Singaporean and international artists. The venue has established a partnership with London-based Lightroom, known for its expertise in immersive storytelling, to help develop content.

The December 2025 launch will feature The Botero Show in Singapore, showcasing works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, whose sculptures are already familiar elements throughout Singapore. The exhibition will display Botero’s monumental sculptures across both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The projection walls in the digital space will be 12.5 meters tall, or about 41 feet. The local firm Hustle & Bustle (H&B) is leading the project, and partnering with London-based Lightroom. I don’t see any indication of who is providing the projection tech or control software, but would assume (and hope) that’s either sorted or close to sorted. But if you sell projection-mapping tech, it might still be worth pinging them.