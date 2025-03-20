CRI, Uniguest And LG Team Up On 900-Screen Digital Refresh Of Vancouver Canucks’ Home Arena

March 20, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The sports and entertainment venue that’s home to the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks, in Guess Where, has completed a big digital transformation that is nicely indicative of why these kinds of live events venues are now a big target vertical for a lot of digital signage technology providers.

The technology refresh at Rogers Arena involves some 900 endpoints and screens – so a lot of hardware and a lot of software licensing, without all the complication and extra costs that might come from, let’s say, 900 screens across 180 franchised QSR operations.

It’s an interesting deal, with the project led by solutions provider Creative Realities but the software side for “fan engagement, food beverage operations, and advertising opportunities” – as well as IPTV in areas like corporate boxes – powered by Uniguest’s Tripleplay platform. Creative Realities, as you’d likely know, has its own CMS software options. But Tripleplay is widely used in sports environments and parent Uniguest’s primary vertical market is hospitality.

The screens are more straightforward – supplied by LG.

From PR:

“We were looking to modernize Rogers Arena with cutting-edge digital solutions that could elevate the fan experience while improving operational efficiency and maximizing engagement,” says Nguyen Nguyen, Sr., VP Technology for the Canucks Sports Entertainment, Aquilini Group. “Creative Realities brought the expertise and execution we needed, and their ability to deliver at scale with remarkable speed was a key factor in the success of this project.”

The Rogers Arena upgrade enhances content delivery, fan engagement and operational efficiency, including:

Advanced content strategy featuring POS-integrated digital menu boards designed to optimize food and beverage sales;

Moments of Exclusivity Triggers, allowing the arena to synchronize all screens during key moments, such as goal celebrations, ensuring fans never miss a second of the action;

A high-end hospitality approach, leveraging digital content to showcase premium food and beverage offerings, aligning with the Canucks’ ownership’s expertise in the restaurant industry.

“This project is a milestone not just for Rogers Arena but for the broader Canadian sports and entertainment market,” says Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities, aka CRI. “It demonstrates how forward-thinking digital solutions can transform live venues, creating new opportunities for fan engagement, sponsorship activation and revenue growth. We’re honored to partner with the Canucks in redefining service and innovation in sports and entertainment.”

A key differentiator of this deployment is the integration of customized content strategies designed to maximize fan engagement while encouraging higher-value interactions throughout the venue. Creative Realities’ dynamic digital signage solutions create real-time opportunities to highlight premium hospitality offerings, seamlessly influence purchasing decisions, and drive greater concession and merchandise sales.

“With a strong focus on premium food and beverage experiences, the Canucks had a unique challenge: how to maintain their high-end brand identity while leveraging digital innovation,” says Mike Della Mora, Sales Director, Business Solutions at LG Electronics. “By integrating LG’s high-definition displays with a strategic content approach, the team can create visually stunning menus and promotional content that enhance the fan experience while driving engagement and sales.”

Unlike many sports venues where digital signage primarily promotes standard concessions, Rogers Arena’s strategy is designed to elevate the premium hospitality experience. With a focus on handcrafted cocktails, curated beverage experiences, and high-end dining options, the venue leverages digital displays to showcase these offerings and enhance the overall fan experience through a sophisticated, restaurant-quality approach.

“The deployment at the Rogers Arena is amazing; our technology is suited perfectly for this environment and the Canucks use case. However, the key ingredient with any deployment like this is having the right partner to advise on content, strategy, and approach. We’re absolutely delighted to work with CRI on this and other projects, a partner with all these skills and more,” adds Uniguest’s EVP marketing James Keen.

Louisville, KY-based CRI notes that while it has been involved in some 50 pro sports venues in the U.S., this is its first major Canadian sports venue deployment.

No pix available – which is a bit baffling.