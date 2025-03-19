Specialized Venues Remain Stronghold For Projection As Mainstream Markets Erode: Futuresource

March 19, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The research and consulting firm Futuresource Consulting has a new analysis out that likely backs up what people who pay attention would say – that the front projector industry has significant challenges and only selective opportunities ahead of it.

That said, it is still a segment generating some big numbers – with the overall market reaching $1.08 billion in Q4 of last year.

That was down 17 percent, but Futuresource says several regions are actually growing. Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, parts of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Maghreb (west and central parts of north Africa) are experiencing year-on-year growth. In these markets, front projection is a cost-effective large-format display solution compared to alternatives like LED.

The analysis suggest the technology’s fundamental advantage – superior price-per-inch value – continues to drive purchases in price-sensitive markets, particularly across Asia-Pacific regions where budget considerations can really lead decisions.

Both LCD and LED are taking out projection in education and corporate environments throughout the US, Western Europe, and China, but there is a bright spot in specialized applications, like large venues doing immersive and creative-led installations.

Regulatory changes are complicating the outlook. The EU’s mercury bulb ban (February 2027) is speeding up a transition to laser and LED light sources. The kooky trade policies taking up all the oxygen right now are also forcing manufacturers to reconsider supply chains, with production alternatives to China (notably Mexico) also affected by recent tariff moves by the White House.