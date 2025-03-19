JCDecaux Now Has Giant 17-foot Tall LED Ad Totems In Downtown San Francisco

March 19, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The qualifier I’ve heard numerous times about using LED for outdoor advertising “street furniture” is that the resolution can’t match what a full HD or 4K high-bright LCD can offer, and that may well be the case unless a media company invests in still super-expensive ultra-fine pitch LED. But what LED offers – setting pitch aside – is scale.

There are now 17-foot tall digital out of home ad totems in downtown San Francisco – put in, managed and sold by French OOH giant JCDecaux.

The entire units are 17 feet, not the screen. But the LED would have to be 10 to 12 feet vertical, which is going to be bigger than any outdoor-rated high bright LCD. I think the biggest LCD TV, period, is just shy of 10-feet diagonal, but it’s not an outdoor product and the totem would have to be at least twice as wide to fit that at a 16:9 aspect ratio.