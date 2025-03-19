An LED Display Light Enough To “Dance In The Air” Like A Flag

March 19, 2025 by Dave Haynes

We’ve seen LED displays cover buildings and fill windows, and even be used as fashion garments, but I’m not sure I’ve come across the suggestion that they could be used for waving flags.

The Shenzhen LED manufacturer Coxeled is marketing something it calls the LED Flying Screen – a display it says is as flexible and soft as fabric and light enough to “fold and dance in the air.”

The IP65-rated display tech is decidedly low rez, with pixel pitches between 15mm and 40mm. But at a distance that would be enough to show a country’s colors. The mesh or whatever it is weighs roughly 1 kilogram per square meter, which for the metric impaired means: it’s lightweight.

The use-case for this is a bit elusive, at least the idea of flags, but lightweight, fabric-like displays for outdoors has some attraction. The challenge is that there is stuff like this that’s also lightweight but has a 5mm pitch that’s going to look a whole lot better for most jobs.

I don’t know what “breakpoing resume” means, and assume ever-chang should be ever-changing.