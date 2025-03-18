Bluefin Further Broadens Platform Support For Its All-In-One Flat Panels With SpinetiX Partnership

March 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Atlanta specialty display firm Bluefin continues to broaden its range of supported platforms, with news its retail-centric all-in-one displays now support via Intel hardware the media playout software and custom operating system of Switzerland’s SpinetiX.

Bluefin displays with SpinetiX enabled, says a web announcement, combine powerful display technology with a robust, user-friendly signage platform. Featuring the SpinetiX DSOS operating system integrated with displays from 10.1’’ to 55’’, this is an all-in-one solution that is easy to deploy, secure, and fits perfectly in corporate and hospitality settings.

In the tie-up, SpinetiX’s ARYA software comes pre-installed on Bluefin displays.

The partnership reflects how both companies have been evolving. SpinetiX had for many years marketed a hardware-software combo that was very proprietary, but started opening things up with its own operating system and then support for Intel devices (instead of just its own bulletproof box designs). Bluefin started out re-marketing small digital photo frames as retail merchandising devices, but then added support for embedded BrightSign media players, and then Android and ChromeOS, along with also adding much larger flat panel displays to its product portfolio.