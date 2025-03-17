Toon Army: London Office Tower Projection-Mapped Ahead Of Big UK Football Cup Final

March 17, 2025 by Dave Haynes

This is an impressive bit of projection mapping on a big public edifice – the Millbank Tower office building on the north bank of the Thames in Central London.

The show was run this weekend ahead of the final of the Carabao Cup – one of the two big cup competitions in English football (soccer). London’s Pixel Artworks, a creative tech studio, was commissioned by the Saudi-backed Newcastle United Football Club to announce its presence in the city for the match at Wembley Stadium. The show was also pulled together with the help of the events companies Sela and Wasserman. The iconic club’s home uniform is black and white, hence the creative decisions.

Newcastle won the match over favored Liverpool, the first big trophy for the northern England club since 1969.