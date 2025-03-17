Digital Signage Summit Europe Adds Third Day For May 2025 Edition In Munich

March 17, 2025 by Dave Haynes

My friends at the German consulting, events and publishing firm invidis have started marketing the 2025 edition of Digital Signage Summit Europe, the flagship version of the series of DSS events it does though each year, usually tied to large regional trade shows. This one is a full conference and micro trade show, and will for the first time run over three days.

It is again at the Hilton Munich Airport – and will be three days for the first time, running from Wednesday, May 21 to Friday, May 23.

The format will be the same as in recent years but the first day – the 21st – will be dedicated to technology (like software development, cybersecurity, remote device management, and AI integration), whereas days 2 and 3 will get more into business discussions. I am thinking tariffs might be a topic.

The show is put on by Munich-based invidis and its business partner on the series, Integrated Systems Events – the same company that organizes and runs the giant Integrated Systems Europe trade show in Barcelona.

I have gone to this event in 2023 and 2024, and am already flight-booked and set for 2025. invidis has me moderating some panels and we’re talking about an on-stage chat, as well, to go through some of what came out of the Future Displays report from January.

I tell anyone who asks to give this a look – even if they are on the wrong side of the Atlantic like me – as it has some great and unique characteristics:

very solid content tracks;

a surprisingly substantial micro trade show, with fuss-free mini stands in the hotel atrium and down conference room hallways;

easy access – Munich is a major airport, so attendees can fly in and walk out of the terminal and into the conference site. The rail network also gets people connecting in Munich to a commuter line that runs to the airport;

great networking, with the “special sauce” of this arrangement being hundreds of senior people from the industry all in one place for two and now three days. Just about everyone stays on site at the hotel and hangs out in the atrium. At ISE, a CEO might have two minutes to talk. Here, 20 minutes, or two hours.

This is kind of the approach that the Questex team has pivoted to for DSE 2025- shifting from a trade show format in Vegas to a conference, networking and more modest trade show at a resort hotel in San Diego.

Ticket sales for DSS Europe 2025 will open soon on the conference website.