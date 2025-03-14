LED Mainstreamed: A Squircle Of LED Displays Creates Animated Halo For Coastal Spain Shoe Store

March 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I don’t think it’s necessary to reinforce anymore that LED displays are now a mainstream pro AV option, as it is pretty much everywhere. But it is endlessly interesting to see how big ideas for this display tech get adopted for much less ambitious use-cases – like a halo display in a shopping mall shoe store.

This is a Mayka footwear store in a mall in Alicante, Spain. The store, open since 2012, was recently renovated, with the addition of a rounded rectangle (which I have just learned can also be called a squircle!) made up of LED modules on the outer and inner loops. Suspended from the ceiling, it is the same rough shape as the halo displays that have started being used in sports arenas and stadiums.

The store also has what appear to be LED ribbon strips (they don’t look like LCD to me) on the faces of featured footwear shelves in the front windows of the store.

The content is straightforward store branding, but obviously a file change could switch that messaging to promotions or calls to action.