Health Tech Company Adopts Hollywood Sci-Fi Look For Display-Filled Welcome Center

March 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The very ambitious new headquarters of the Draper, Utah health tech firm LifeWave has a welcome center reminiscent of the set of a sci-fi movie and has what is described as the largest deployment to date of the super-skinny, architecture-focused Ventana LED display tiles.

It also uses Sony OLEDs and LG Transparent OLEDs, as well as one of Proto’s hologram-ish transparent LCD set-ups.

The intent of the welcome center, which was imagineered by a Academy Award-winning production designer, is to impress, excite and educate LifeWave brand ambassadors when they visit and get a 20-minute guided tour of the facility. LifeWave’s sales model is what’s called networking marketing, or more commonly as multi-level marketing (like Amway and Tupperware).

The Hollywood-inspired design was delivered by another company with Hollywood ties – Burbank-based integrator Original Syndicate, which does a lot of work in events and entertainment.

Here’s a video tour …

A post on Live Design goes into the technical details …

There are four zones:

A “Hologram Room” that uses a Proto display to run a virtual presentation by LifeWave Founder and CEO David Schmidt;

A Time Travel Tunnel that uses Megapixel’s Ventana LED tiles – super fine pitch 0.8mm units on the side walls and 1.25mm pitch tiles on the ceiling;

A third zone has eight 55-inch Sony OLEDs used as interactive product kiosks that have hands-on product information, and will eventually also showcase testimonials and success stories. It also has another Ventana 0.8mm screen highlighting LifeWave’s flagship products;

The last zone is called Beyond Tomorrow, and has three cylindrical transparent OLED display stations that show future products like humanitarian drones, power generation and enhanced, light-infused water. The intent with the transparent displays is to suggest the content is floating.

The experience is run off a custom-built Original Syndicate show control system, using AV Stumpfl PIXERA media servers. A “Stream Deck” allows tour guides to start the show with the push of a single button.