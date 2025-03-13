DISPLAX Grows Its Support For PCAP Touchscreens All The Way To 135-inch Displays

March 13, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Portuguese tech firm DISPLAX has focused on PCAP touchscreens for large format displays since 2011, but they’ve really now run with the idea of large format, with support for flat responsive touch panels as large as 135 inches diagonal.

PCAP, if you don’t have much reason to know your way around touch technology, is the most sophisticated and responsive kind of touch – offering the same kind of snappy, pinch and zoom experience we all know from smart phones and tablets. I could be wrong, but think most of the jumbo screens that have offered interaction have used infrared, which is an optical frame around the edges of a screen, whereas PCAP is over and part of the display.

The Braga company (Braga is a lovely little city north of much bigger and busier Porto) has now expanded support for PCAP that varies all the way from 7 inches to 135, with PR explaining it is a response to “market demands and customer needs for a true end-to-end PCAP partner. With businesses seeking reliable, high-performance touch solutions across a wider range of applications – from industrial automation and medical devices to retail kiosks and large- format interactive displays.”

“This repositioning reflects DISPLAX’s determination to be the single source for capacitive touchscreen solutions, delivering top-tier products entirely developed and produced in-house. From R&D to manufacturing, every process is controlled within DISPLAX’s facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and performance. Over the years, DISPLAX has been recognized for its patented technologies, setting benchmarks in the touch industry.”

With this expansion, DISPLAX becomes the only manufacturer in Europe supplying PCAP touchscreens worldwide, utilizing three different touch sensor technologies – wire, metal mesh, and ITO – tailored to meet specific industry requirements. Thanks to its proprietary controllers, which are highly robust and capable of detecting touch through various conductive materials, DISPLAX ensures exceptional performance across diverse applications. From interactive video walls and digital kiosks to industrial systems requiring precise and durable touch functionality, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for every need.

There may well be some other partners, but I know in the U.S. TSI Touch is a big reseller/technology partner.

The company is doing a live webinar next Thursday to highlight the product expansion.