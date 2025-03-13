Compact Pro AV Computing: Velasea Introduces Slim Server with Massive Video Output

March 13, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Specialty PC manufacturer Velasea has come out with a dual-GPU 1U servers particularly well-suited for big video walls – with the skinny 1U Plus unit capable of support up to 8 4K video out signals.

The products are geared to use cases like indoor or outdoor video walls for experience or advertising, command and control centers, live events and performing arts centers. The form factor means big graphics power in the smallest 1U rack mountable chassis possible.

The core GPUs are Nvidia but Velasea says GPUs like those from AMD, BlackMagic, and Datapath also work in the system. The company has also partnered with Magewell to support video inputs, allowing up to 8 live HDMI inputs, something particularly useful for scenarios like control rooms.