Proto’s Virtual Presence Healthcare Solutions Now HIPAA-Compliant

March 12, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Marketing of display products that claim some type of hologram-ish visual effect has focused heavily on the whiz-bangery of the experience, and it is easy to forget that other technical aspects need to come into play for specific use-cases – like compliance with security and privacy standards in sensitive industries like health care.

Among the interesting and more sensible use-cases for those transparent LCDs is virtual presence and collaboration with medical professionals – enabling specialists across a city or country to meet with patients in a setting and set-up more satisfying than a conference phone call or desktop video meeting. But to do that in the real-world means meeting requirements of things like the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

LA-based Proto’s transparent LCD-based virtual presence platform is now HIPAA-compliant, adding to earlier SOC2 Type 2 security certification – both addressing demands to safeguard patient information.

“Achieving HIPAA compliance represents a significant technical milestone for Proto’s platform,” says Edward Ginis, Proto’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We’ve engineered our spatial computing technology from the ground up with security as a foundational element, not an afterthought. The healthcare industry demands solutions that combine innovation with absolute data integrity, and our HIPAA-compliant infrastructure now enables healthcare providers to leverage the full potential of spatial computing while maintaining the highest standards of patient confidentiality.”

Key Features (from Proto’s PR):

End-to-End Encryption: All patient data transmitted through Proto’s platform is secured with enterprise-grade encryption.

Access Controls: Robust authentication and authorization systems ensure only authorized personnel can access protected health information.

Audit Trails: Comprehensive logging of all system activities for transparency and accountability.

Secure Development: Implementation of secure coding practices and regular security assessments.

Business Associate Agreements (BAAs): Streamlined process for executing BAAs with healthcare organizations.

The certification process, completed in partnership with leading healthcare compliance experts, included rigorous assessment of Proto’s systems, policies, and procedures to ensure alignment with HIPAA requirements.