Proto’s Virtual Presence Healthcare Solutions Now HIPAA-Compliant

March 12, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Marketing of display products that claim some type of hologram-ish visual effect has focused heavily on the whiz-bangery of the experience, and it is easy to forget that other technical aspects need to come into play for specific use-cases – like compliance with security and privacy standards in sensitive industries like health care.

Among the interesting and more sensible use-cases for those transparent LCDs is virtual presence and collaboration with medical professionals – enabling specialists across a city or country to meet with patients in a setting and set-up more satisfying than a conference phone call or desktop video meeting. But to do that in the real-world means meeting requirements of things like the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

LA-based Proto’s transparent LCD-based virtual presence platform is now HIPAA-compliant, adding to earlier SOC2 Type 2 security certification – both addressing demands to safeguard patient information.

“Achieving HIPAA compliance represents a significant technical milestone for Proto’s platform,” says Edward Ginis, Proto’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “We’ve engineered our spatial computing technology from the ground up with security as a foundational element, not an afterthought. The healthcare industry demands solutions that combine innovation with absolute data integrity, and our HIPAA-compliant infrastructure now enables healthcare providers to leverage the full potential of spatial computing while maintaining the highest standards of patient confidentiality.”

Key Features (from Proto’s PR):

The certification process, completed in partnership with leading healthcare compliance experts, included rigorous assessment of Proto’s systems, policies, and procedures to ensure alignment with HIPAA requirements.

