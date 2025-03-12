Podcasts On Way

The work on the big Future Displays report and then ISE kind of threw me off my weekly podcast routine, but I am getting my scheduling act back together and have one interview recorded and in audio production, another set for tomorrow and another one for next week.

So we’ll get back to a more normal cadence, with a new episode early next week.

I’m also interested in pitches and offers to chat. I get lots of PR people offering up interviews with execs, but they often don’t come with much rationale for the chat. I’m more interested in interesing new developments or start-ups going at an idea from a different angle.

I’d also like to hear back from some people I’d like to chat with and who aren’t getting back to me – looking at you SodaClick 😉