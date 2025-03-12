German Firms Collaborate On Display That Disappears Into Surroundings

March 12, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The idea of using display tech to make visuals appear on unexpected surfaces is not overly new, but the German tech firm Data Modul has really gone after it with a small form factor prototype display it is showing this week at a trade show called Embedded World, in Nuremberg.

German language content partner invidis has an interesting post up about what’s called a Hidden-Til-Lit display, which was developed in collaboration with the coating company Leonhard Kurz and its subsidiary PolyIC, only becoming visible when activated and blending seamlessly into the surrounding decor when switched off.

“The integration into the surface is achieved thanks to full bonding and the high contrast, which is characterized by very low light emission in black image areas and very high emission in bright areas. This results in a brilliant contrast ratio in the active state. In the deactivated state, the display is virtually invisible,” explains Andreas Huber, Head of Products – Displays at Data Modul.

Whether wood, stone, or metal, the entire structure remains homogeneous, as Data Modul ensures that neither display contours nor technical controls are visible. Tactility is also maintained throughout. This is made possible by Leonhard Kurz’s high-precision thin-film technologies. Depending on individual requirements, various Kurz processes can be used in the production and finishing of the hidden display.

The solution presented combines the hidden-til-lit feature with touch sensing, incorporating PolyIC’s expertise. According to the manufacturer, the 17.3-inch display itself features high brightness and high contrast, ensuring the image is clearly visible even in strong sunlight or in environments with difficult lighting conditions.

The main use-cases are envisioned as auto dashboards and consumer appliances, but you could imagine this being extended to other surfaces and uses like retail fixtures. One of the first scalable applications for micro LED will likely be auto dashboards, though in this case it is a TFT LCD in behind that coating.

The approach is different but reminiscent of what Unilumin-backed CECOCECO does with video walls, using 3D-printed tiles that closely mimic different wall finishes like wood and stone. In that case, though, the visuals are low-rez and intended as ambient. We’ve also seen, through the years, wall mirrors that have LCD displays behind them, making them active and even interactive.