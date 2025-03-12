Consulting Firm 1,100+ Sq. Ft. Of Fine Pitch LED In Its New AZ Training Center

March 12, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is increasingly common to see keynotes, panels and business presentations on stages that use big digital visuals as the backdrop, but the business consulting company Cardone Ventures has taken what’s usually an event-specific set-up and made it permanent at its new training center in Scottsdale, AZ.

The company wanted a tech solution for live training events and presentations that would grab the attention of people on-site while also delivering big, crisp visuals for virtual audiences. They settled on a Chip On Board LED video wall set-up with six screen units that roll up to some 1,100 square feet of display.

The “ask” from Cardone Ventures was an advanced, glare-free display solution to support training programs and branding efforts that integrated seamlessly with a modern training facility – supporting a wide range of content from interactive training modules to branded visuals and live broadcasts.

Manufacturer i5LED provided 1.2mm and 1.5mm pixel pitch COB for the job, with allowed for seamless, razor-sharp visuals at any viewing distance, while the 1200-nit brightness ensured clarity even in well-lit environments. The main LED wall is nearly 65 feet wide and has a 30-foot-wide secondary display.

Impressive stuff. This sort of thing used to only really be done with projection, but a combination of advances in pitch and manufacturing processes, combined with much lowered costs, make this sort of thing feasible. The big thing is instead of darkened rooms, the lights can be up – with people able to see their notes and less inclined to doze off with the lights down.

i5LED was one of the sponsors, and featured in, the all-free Future Displays report that Sixteen:Nine put out a couple of months ago.