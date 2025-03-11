New Bike-Pulled Digital Screens Target London’s Traffic-Restricted Central District

March 11, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Almost a year ago a company called CityShuttle rolled into London with a proposition that electric-assisted bike/trailer set-up for cargo delivery and novelty passenger rides could also have screens on them that could offset operating costs by being sold for advertising.

Eleven months on, the company has now introduced what it calls eDooh, a mobile billboard platform that puts 86-inch ad screens – LCDs, I think – on the two sides of the bike-pulled trailer.

The screens are tied in to programmatic ad platforms, with the pitch that it can get into parts of central London where traffic is restricted both by tolls and by zones restriction to pedestrians and bikes.

The company had ben positioning itself as a transportation solutions manufacturer that would supply cargo bike units to delivery and logistics companies, as opposed to being a media company. I’m not sure if that has changed with this version.

I’m passing through London soon and will have a look for signs of these units.