Doohclick Adds Tool To Help Ad Networks Track Display Performance in Real-Time

March 11, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Swedish software firm Doohclick, which as the name strongly suggests is focused on supplying a management platform for ad networks, has now rounded out its offer by adding screen health reporting to its toolkit.

The company – self-described as a CMS, ad server, video player and analytics tool in one seamless workflow – has added Automated Screen Health Reports, allowing its media owner customers to track faulty or inactive screens in real-time.

With digital screens playing a critical role in DOOH advertising, says the company, ensuring uptime and performance is essential for delivering successful campaigns. This new feature provides instant visibility into screen health, allowing media owners to proactively address issues before they impact advertisers.

The toolset allows network operators using Doohclick to:

Set automated alerts (daily/weekly) to track inactive or faulty screens;

Get real-time insights into screen performance, reducing downtime;

Ensure 100% campaign delivery, protecting advertiser investments.

The Automated Screen Health Reports feature is now available to all DoohClick users. The company’s main business in Europe, but is also active in the U.S. and EMEA region, as well as South Africa and Malaysia.