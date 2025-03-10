SID’s Display Week Is Nine Weeks Out; 200+ Exhibitors On Future Display Tech

March 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Society for Information Display’s annual Display Week trade fair and conference is coming up in nine weeks in Silicon Valley, and the organization is making a push for attendees framed around the future aspects of the show.

Discover the next-gen advancements transforming display technology — and the human experience — at Display Week 2025. Join 7,000+ of the industry’s brightest minds at the world’s largest technical symposium and exhibition.

It’s a good event for technical people, particularly those looking to stay on top of developments with emerging displays. If you want to see what’s 18-36 months out from commercialization – prototypes and first articles of new and evolving display tech – it’s worth the visit.

I have been two or three times, and learned pretty quickly where I’d find value and where I was going to intellectually drown – specifically in the darkened theatres used for the technical symposium.

There is, for example, a session on electronic textiles, which at first pass looks like a cool thing to sit in on. But the title is Perovskite-Quantum-Wires-Based Full-Color Fiber Light-Emitting Diodes for Flexible Electronics, and having several degrees would likely be handy to understand any of it.

The exhibit hall, however, has a pile of interesting stands showing R&D efforts related to displays. Someone with zero technical chops would not get much out of walking around, but anyone who is reasonably grounded in display tech and electronics, who wants some sense of where things may be going, would find value. I did a rough count and it looks like 200+ exhibitors, though there are numerous companies in there who market the stuff that helps make, measure and manage display tech. It’s definitely not 200+ display manufacturers.

The event is May 11-16 and the expo part is May 13-15. It is in San Jose, at that city’s convention center.

Not going, unfortunately, as I have Digital Signage Summit Europe the following week in Munich. SID does a Display Week every two years in Europe and the 2026 event is in Ireland, which is making me smile. And plan.