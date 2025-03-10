Giant Crystal-Inspired Venue Adds To Over-The-Top Designs Set For Men’s World Cup In Saudi Arabia

March 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Another over-the-top, digital-heavy supports stadium is in the works for Saudi Arabia – a 46,000 seater in southwest Riyadh that will host some group stage and knock-out round games for the 2034 men’s World Cup.

This one, like some others, is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and named after a Saudi real estate development company ROSHN, which will own and operate the stadium once it is built and opened. Construction is supposed to start in 2029 and be done two years aead of the giant footy tournament.

With its luminous crystal-like design and soaring edges, says the venue web site, ROSHN Stadium stands as a testament to architectural brilliance. Rooted in the urban heritage of central Saudi Arabia, it seamlessly merges tradition with modern aesthetics.

I’ve not had any luck digging up technology details for this one, but as you can see from the conceptual visuals, the core design adopts a lot of digital – whether that’s for ambient, sync’d lighting or for graphic and video that would need a whole bunch of LED light pixels.