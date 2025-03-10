1,400+ Downloads And E-zine Views Now For Future Displays – Still Available And Still A Free Download

March 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It has been weeks since I checked the download and view totals for the Sixteen:Nine Future Displays report, and I am very pleased to report it is now past 1,400 downloads and e-zine views. It’s 100% free, which certainly helps, but I have also heard from more than enough people to say it’s also quite good and worth the read.

There are 70+ stories to read on everything from mind-wobbling methods for making displays, like printing them and pouring on LEDs, to the state of emerging display technologies like e-paper and microLED.

The report can be downloaded as a PDF file and I also did up one of those page flipping things so it can be read on a desktop monitor or tablet/laptop display.

Here is the link to the short form needed to get at the report …

There are two version – a straight ahead, doom-scrolling 240+ page PDF, and the magazine-like flip-page version.

The report is broken up into sections and includes a look at under-appreciated areas like infrastructure and interactive, and sustainability, which is a huge topic in Europe and starting to become one in North America – though it may be as much in the US about reducing power bills than it is about carbon emissions.

I’m just keeping the report up, so no worries about the link dropping off or converting to a paid thing.