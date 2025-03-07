Digital Growth Drives Out-of-Home Ad Revenue to Historic $9.1 Billion: OAAA
March 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes
The out of home ad industry in the U.S. crossed the $9 billion revenue threshold for the first time, up 4.5% year on year to $9.1 billion, according to new data from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).
DOOH continues to be the high performer, growing 7.5% in 2024 and now accounting for 34% of total OOH ad spend. But static OOH also did well in key segments like billboards, transit, and street furniture. Transit, for example, was up 10.6%.
In 2024, half of the top ten advertising product industries grew by double digits, including (in order of percentage growth): Communications, Government Politics & Organizations, Retail, Automotive Dealers & Services, and Local Services & Amusements. Notably, political advertising generated record OOH spending in a presidential election year.
“This marks the first time OOH revenue has exceeded $9 billion, signaling the continued strength and momentum of out of home advertising,” says Anna Bager, President and CEO. “As brands double down on innovation and creativity, OOH remains a powerful driver of engagement across industries. The ongoing adoption by technology and direct-to-consumer brands underscores the channel’s expanding influence. This research reinforces what we already know—OOH is delivering results at every level, from hyperlocal activations to national and global campaigns.”
Top-Spending Categories and Advertisers in 2024
OOH’s top 10 advertising categories in 2024 (ranked by spend) were:
- Legal Services
- Hospitals, Clinics & Medical Centers
- Domestic Hotels & Resorts
- Quick-Service Restaurants
- Consumer Banking
- Colleges & Universities
- Local Government
- Chain Food Stores & Supermarkets
- Television & Cable TV
- Live Theater, Opera, Music, and Dance
Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in 2024 were:
- Apple
- McDonald’s
- Amazon
- Coca-Cola
- Verizon
- Disney
- Morgan & Morgan Attorneys
- Hotels.com
- Samsung
Other Notable Findings
- 60% of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased their OOH spend compared to 2023.
- 13 advertisers more than doubled their OOH investment, including (ranked by percentage increase): Stripe, Old Navy, Honda, Nike, Hotels.com, Carnival, Turo, 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, Molson Coors, VRBO, Total Wine & More, and Meta.
- More than 25% of the top 100 OOH spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including major advertisers such as Apple, Amazon, Verizon, Hotels.com, Google, Samsung, Netflix, T-Mobile, Expedia, Paramount, Uber, Vrbo, Comcast, Meta, Max, Hulu, Live Nation, DoorDash, FanDuel, Sixt, Progressive, Peacock, Stripe, Turo, Spectrum and Cox (listed in order of spend).
The OAAA revenue estimates use data from sources such as Miller Kaplan and Vivvix-MediaRadar (which are not adjusted for changes in data sources), alongside member company affidavits. The estimates include spending across digital and static billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.
