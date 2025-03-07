Digital Growth Drives Out-of-Home Ad Revenue to Historic $9.1 Billion: OAAA

March 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The out of home ad industry in the U.S. crossed the $9 billion revenue threshold for the first time, up 4.5% year on year to $9.1 billion, according to new data from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

DOOH continues to be the high performer, growing 7.5% in 2024 and now accounting for 34% of total OOH ad spend. But static OOH also did well in key segments like billboards, transit, and street furniture. Transit, for example, was up 10.6%.

From OAAA’s PR: