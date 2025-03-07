Barcelona’s Admira Gets A Visit From Nerd God Steve Wozniak

March 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

For the last couple of years, I’ve spent the morning before ISE opens up in a lovely, relatively serene part of Barcelona called Gracia, visiting a digital signage solutions company called Admira and seeing what its CEO/Founder Carlos Silva Santin is up to now.

He has built up a very successful company that ticks along nicely now without his close attention, so after a serious health scare he now spends much of his time having fun designing and building experiential spaces in the main building or satellite spaces in the neighborhood. A few weeks back, he was giddily showing me spaces that are either hyper-accurate replications of scenes from his favorite movies – like Back to the Future – or homages to them, like the Jurassic Park series.

I mention this because Carlos would have been beside himself recently when he got a visit from Apple co-founder and nerd god Steve Wozniak, who was in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2025!

The visit of Apple’s co-founder, technological pioneer, and global innovation leader became a memorable experience and a great source of inspiration for our entire team, Santin writes in a Linkedin post. A team without which none of this would be possible, and I believe this is as good an occasion as any to thank them—without them, all these dreams would be impossible.

During his visit, we had the opportunity to show him in detail our vision for the future of the Internet of Things (IoT), practical applications of artificial intelligence in Digital Signage, and the unique solutions we offer through the Admira Xperience platform.

In an open, approachable, and deeply enriching conversation, Steve shared valuable reflections on key aspects such as constant creativity, the importance of maintaining endless curiosity, and especially highlighted the urgent need to humanize technology to make it more accessible, friendly, and beneficial for all people.

His words are a breath of fresh air (in more than an hour we didn’t mention AI!!) and we focused on what’s really important—people, and our responsibility to make technology improve our lives by generating more meaningful and authentic experiences. It’s a privilege to share time with people like this 🙂

Thank you, Steve, for sharing your vision, knowledge, and experience with us!

We will continue working with passion and purpose, inspired by your legacy and innovative energy… thanks to you, we keep thinking differently 😉

Santin is about as nice a person as you’ll ever meet, full of energy, enthusiasm and passion. He started creating custom spaces partially for fun, and partially to show Admira in context. That started with a tech-filled, invite-only “store” filled with his sneaker collection, and he has since added self-built spaces that look like the deck of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars and the set of the old UK comedy series, the IT Crowd. He also has a room filled with old, working arcade games, and a replica cafe – booths, formica tables and all, from Back To The Future.

A large area connected to the main office also functions as an event space with a presentation screen. Admira uses it to bring target customers and guests through. Those loopy experiential spaces probably seem like the extravagances of a founder, but they’re pretty effectively doing the job of making target customers and partners want to come for a visit – when maybe they wouldn’t be all that hyped up about seeing a much more typical executive briefing space or showroom.