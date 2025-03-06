This Transparent OLED Display Moves Itself Around Retail And Other Venues

March 6, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Is there a market for a transparent OLED mounted atop a slowly-rolling delivery robot? Dunno.

I have three very different thoughts here:

This is expensive and technically fickle eye candy that will gets lots of attention and buzz, but result in few buyers;

The excitement I see for this sort of thing at trade shows – from people you’d think would be more skeptical and discerning than giddy – is real;

There is value and demand for larger displays that could be repositioned around venues like retail and events centers by time of day, and as needs demand. So there’s that …

Hong Kong-based INMO LED is marketing this product as an information display that can autonomously roll around a venue “reinventing the customer experience in service and retail.”

I assume the main attraction with transparent OLED is the very slim profile and light weight, especially compared to the weight of LED-backlit LCDs or fine-pitch LED cabinets. The counter is cost, as a transparent OLED tends to be substantially more costly than those other display types.

I don’t know how something that’s moving can be interactive, but if it moves and then stops at pre-determined positions for pre-determined durations, that would work. Or sensors?

Then again, someone buying this is probably thinking MUCH more about the bling than the cost, which would already be substantial given the robotics aspect. Those are going to be anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000+.